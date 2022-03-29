Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,149,200 shares, an increase of 117.8% from the February 28th total of 1,905,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,728.8 days.

Shares of GBOOF traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.90. The company had a trading volume of 146 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,856. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.56. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers time and demand deposits; car, payroll, consumer, and corporate loans; mortgages; and debit and credit cards. It also provides medical, personal accident, and life insurance products; and retirement fund management services.

