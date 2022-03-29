Greentown Service Group (OTC:GRTNF) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2022

Greentown Service Group (OTC:GRTNFGet Rating) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

About Greentown Service Group (Get Rating)

Greentown Service Group Co Ltd. engages in the provision of residential property management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Region 1, Region, 2, Region 3, Region 4, Region 5, Region 6 and Region 7. The Region 1 segment covers the provicen of Hangzhou including Yuhang.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Greentown Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greentown Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.