Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GREE. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Greenidge Generation from $82.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenidge Generation from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ GREE opened at $9.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Greenidge Generation has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $60.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Greenidge Generation by 10,180.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation during the third quarter worth $56,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation during the third quarter worth $82,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation during the third quarter worth $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses.

