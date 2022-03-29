Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 280,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,465 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. were worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 6.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $20.32.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $116.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.24 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.54% and a net margin of 13.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 19,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,531.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GHL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.13.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

