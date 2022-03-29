Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Shares of GHL stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.66. 82,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,322. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $116.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.24 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.54% and a net margin of 13.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 19,541 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $360,531.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $2,715,000. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.7% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 702,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,264,000 after purchasing an additional 73,300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 261.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 98,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 70,913 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 132,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 64,750 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $610,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

