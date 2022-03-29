Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Short Interest Up 68.2% in March

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,126,400 shares, an increase of 68.2% from the February 28th total of 1,859,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 322.3 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Great Wall Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Great Wall Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Great Wall Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:GWLLF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,105. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31. Great Wall Motor has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $5.02.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

