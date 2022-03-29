Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, an increase of 61.7% from the February 28th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GPL opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $86.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.73. Great Panther Mining has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.40 million. Great Panther Mining had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Great Panther Mining will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 173,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 46,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 63,106 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 667.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 203,546 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,959,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 425,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

GPL has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.50 price target (down previously from $2.25) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Panther Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.00.

About Great Panther Mining (Get Rating)

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.