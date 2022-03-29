Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, an increase of 61.7% from the February 28th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GPL opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $86.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.73. Great Panther Mining has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04.
Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.40 million. Great Panther Mining had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Great Panther Mining will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GPL has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.50 price target (down previously from $2.25) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Panther Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.00.
About Great Panther Mining (Get Rating)
Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.
