Graphlinq Protocol Trading Up 13.8% Over Last Week (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Graphlinq Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.64 million and approximately $643,998.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003530 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00035588 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00107831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Profile

Graphlinq Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Buying and Selling Graphlinq Protocol

