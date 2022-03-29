GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,273,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,390 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.06% of GoldMining worth $9,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in GoldMining in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoldMining by 37.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoldMining by 17.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of GoldMining by 85.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 65,193 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoldMining during the third quarter worth $222,000. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLDG. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price (up from $6.25) on shares of GoldMining in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoldMining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

GoldMining stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $255.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of -0.56.

GoldMining Company Profile (Get Rating)

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal exploration properties are the Whistler project comprising 304 Alaska State mineral claims covering an area of 17,159 hectares located northwest of Anchorage; Yellowknife project consisting of 34 mining leases and 2 mineral claims with an aggregate area of approximately 12,239 hectares situated to the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories; and Titiribi project, which covers 1 concession with an area of approximately 3,919 hectares located in central Colombia.

