Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 160,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 11,609 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 81,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period.

GEM stock opened at $33.92 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.59.

