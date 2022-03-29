Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 255,222 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,733,381 shares.The stock last traded at $11.73 and had previously closed at $12.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOGL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.63.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.36.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $312.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.30 million. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 43.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 29.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is currently 136.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,557,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $102,934,000 after purchasing an additional 402,233 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,136,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,672,000 after purchasing an additional 159,452 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,308,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,888,000 after acquiring an additional 134,347 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,766,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,804,000 after purchasing an additional 63,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 104.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 839,179 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after acquiring an additional 429,421 shares during the period. 35.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

