Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golden Minerals is a growing gold and silver producer based in Golden, Colorado. The Company is primarily focused on producing gold and silver from its Rodeo Mine and advancing its Velardeña Properties in Mexico and, through partner funded exploration, its El Quevar silver property in Argentina, as well as acquiring and advancing selected mining properties in Mexico, Nevada and Argentina. Golden Minerals is based in GOLDEN, Colo. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of AUMN stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. Golden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.83. The firm has a market cap of $80.59 million, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 47.04% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Golden Minerals will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Golden Minerals by 446.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 128,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 305.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 207,209 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 1,133.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 264,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 243,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

