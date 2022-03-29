Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

GMED has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globus Medical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.29.

NYSE GMED opened at $73.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.83. Globus Medical has a one year low of $60.16 and a one year high of $84.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $250.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $700,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 4,484 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $322,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 758.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

