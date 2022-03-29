GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) to announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.25. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GLOBALFOUNDRIES.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GFS shares. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.06.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth about $491,747,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth about $156,699,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth about $103,675,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth about $97,455,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth about $81,213,000. 0.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.22. The company had a trading volume of 37,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,432. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.04. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $79.49.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems.

