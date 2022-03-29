Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Short Interest Up 57.4% in March

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 875,600 shares, a growth of 57.4% from the February 28th total of 556,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of LAND traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.04. 2,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,601. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $37.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.58, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.80.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.0453 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -186.20%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LAND. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAND. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,262,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,371,000 after buying an additional 341,884 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,706,000 after purchasing an additional 104,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,107,000 after purchasing an additional 108,736 shares in the last quarter. B&I Capital AG grew its position in Gladstone Land by 58.2% in the third quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 544,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,391,000 after acquiring an additional 200,123 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gladstone Land by 51.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,396,000 after acquiring an additional 139,311 shares during the period. 46.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

