Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2022

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLBGet Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.280-$-0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $77 million-$78 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.75 million.Gitlab also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-1.020-$-0.970 EPS.

Shares of Gitlab stock opened at $56.00 on Tuesday. Gitlab has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $137.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.65.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLBGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gitlab will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

GTLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Gitlab from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Gitlab from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gitlab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gitlab currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $991,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gitlab Company Profile (Get Rating)

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.