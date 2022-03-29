Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.280-$-0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $77 million-$78 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.75 million.Gitlab also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-1.020-$-0.970 EPS.

Shares of Gitlab stock opened at $56.00 on Tuesday. Gitlab has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $137.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.65.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gitlab will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

GTLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Gitlab from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Gitlab from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gitlab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gitlab currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $991,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gitlab Company Profile (Get Rating)

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

