GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Short Interest Update

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,800 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the February 28th total of 210,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in GeoVax Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in GeoVax Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in GeoVax Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in GeoVax Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in GeoVax Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

GOVX stock opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. GeoVax Labs has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average is $3.21.

GeoVax Labs ( NASDAQ:GOVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($2.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. GeoVax Labs had a negative return on equity of 119.05% and a negative net margin of 4,823.64%.

GeoVax Labs Company Profile

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

