Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.89.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GENI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup raised Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on Genius Sports from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Genius Sports by 479.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GENI stock opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. Genius Sports has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The stock has a market cap of $919.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 225.61% and a negative return on equity of 52.87%. The company had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.72 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genius Sports (Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.