General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Barclays

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $116.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

GE has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.53.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.73 and a 200 day moving average of $98.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.96. General Electric has a 12-month low of $85.29 and a 12-month high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at $943,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in General Electric by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 19,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at $371,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

