General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Barclays

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $116.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.
GE has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.53.
Shares of NYSE GE opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.73 and a 200 day moving average of $98.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.96. General Electric has a 12-month low of $85.29 and a 12-month high of $116.17.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at $943,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in General Electric by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 19,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at $371,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
