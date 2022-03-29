Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Gencor Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

NASDAQ:GENC opened at $10.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.61. Gencor Industries has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $13.75.

Gencor Industries ( NASDAQ:GENC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.11 million during the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.61%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Gencor Industries by 281.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 30.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 43.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 50,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

