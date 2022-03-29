Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Trading Down 4.3%

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.55 and last traded at $22.54. 24,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,195,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.55.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $970.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 33.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.59%. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.76%.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $26,536.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $226,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,292 shares of company stock worth $1,696,480. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNK. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 20.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,521 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

