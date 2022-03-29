Genaro Network (GNX) Achieves Market Cap of $11.25 Million

Genaro Network (GNX) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 29th. Genaro Network has a total market cap of $11.25 million and $709,951.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genaro Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0173 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Genaro Network has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Genaro Network Profile

Genaro Network (CRYPTO:GNX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins. The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network . The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

