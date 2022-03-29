GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Short Interest Update

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,400 shares, a drop of 58.1% from the February 28th total of 506,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 937,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:JOB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.56. 422,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.08. GEE Group has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $1.63.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.85 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raffles Associates LP boosted its position in GEE Group by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 7,411,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,021 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in GEE Group by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 398,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 166,100 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GEE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in GEE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in GEE Group by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 90,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised GEE Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. It operates through the Professional Staffing Services and Industrial Staffing Services segments. It offers professional staffing services and solutions in the information technology, engineering, finance and accounting specialties, and commercial staffing services.

