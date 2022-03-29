GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Short Interest Update

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,400 shares, a drop of 58.1% from the February 28th total of 506,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 937,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSEAMERICAN:JOB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.56. 422,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.08. GEE Group has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $1.63.
GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.85 million for the quarter.
Separately, TheStreet raised GEE Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.
About GEE Group (Get Rating)
GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. It operates through the Professional Staffing Services and Industrial Staffing Services segments. It offers professional staffing services and solutions in the information technology, engineering, finance and accounting specialties, and commercial staffing services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GEE Group (JOB)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.