GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Short Interest Update

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,100 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the February 28th total of 246,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,611.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €44.00 ($48.35) to €42.00 ($46.15) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($49.45) to €44.00 ($48.35) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $1.50 on Tuesday, hitting $40.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 208. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.16.

GEA Group AG engages in the manufacturing, development, and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry and a wide range of other process industries. It operates through the following business segments: Separation & Flow Technologies; Liquid & Powder Technologies; Food & Healthcare Technologies, Farm Technologies and Refrigeration Technologies.

