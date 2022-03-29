Gary W. Rollins Sells 299,785 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 299,785 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $3,102,774.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:RES opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.79 and a beta of 1.58. RPC, Inc. has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $11.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.12.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. RPC had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in RPC during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in RPC by 594.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in RPC by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in RPC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

