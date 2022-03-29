GAMEE (GMEE) Price Tops $0.0999 on Exchanges

GAMEE (GMEE) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. During the last week, GAMEE has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. GAMEE has a market cap of $22.19 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMEE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0999 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00047295 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,438.28 or 0.07186468 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00057655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,862.16 or 1.00038369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00047648 BTC.

About GAMEE

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,062,444 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

Buying and Selling GAMEE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

