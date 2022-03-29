GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Short Interest Down 37.5% in March

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the February 28th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GNT stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,320. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.33.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $653,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 52,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 346,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 879.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 81,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 73,258 shares during the period.

Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

