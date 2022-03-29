GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Short Interest Down 37.5% in March

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the February 28th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
GNT stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,320. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.33.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.
