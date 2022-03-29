GAM Holding AG Takes $206,000 Position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC)

GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 21,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLAC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,346,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth $611,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLAC opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

