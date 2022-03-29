GAM Holding AG Purchases New Stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC)

GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 31,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 9,840 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 3rd quarter worth about $555,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 302.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 100,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 75,609 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,395,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MBAC opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as M3 Acquisition II Corp. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

