GAM Holding AG Invests $574,000 in Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 67,920.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,301 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 6.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENPC opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83. Executive Network Partnering Co. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.23.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

