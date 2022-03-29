GAM Holding AG Buys Shares of 37,012 Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW)

GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 37,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARRW. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arrowroot Acquisition by 160.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $228,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARRW opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

