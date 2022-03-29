GAM Holding AG Acquires Shares of 19,200 Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Veoneer in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,184,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,287,000 after buying an additional 33,580 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 3rd quarter worth $28,414,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 756,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,771,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 3rd quarter worth $16,473,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Raymond B. Pekar sold 1,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $37,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VNE opened at $36.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.48. Veoneer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $40.46. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.02). Veoneer had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Veoneer, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veoneer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.15.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

