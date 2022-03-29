GAM Holding AG Acquires New Position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR)

GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $12,212,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 4.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 899,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after buying an additional 40,300 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 5.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 570,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $4,609,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA increased its holdings in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 211.2% in the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 389,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 263,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition stock opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

