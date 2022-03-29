G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMVD) Short Interest Update

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMVD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,700 shares, a growth of 49.8% from the February 28th total of 200,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G Medical Innovations during the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in G Medical Innovations during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in G Medical Innovations by 5.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period.

GMVD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.26. 26,724 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89. G Medical Innovations has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $6.74.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of mobile and e-health solutions and monitoring service platforms. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment includes the development, manufacture and marketing of trans-telephonic and wireless diagnostic equipment for the medical industry and consumer market.

