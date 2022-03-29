FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Issued By Raymond James

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) – Raymond James issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mogo in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James analyst S. Li forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the year.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.28). Mogo had a negative net margin of 57.00% and a negative return on equity of 19.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

MOGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Mogo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut Mogo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Mogo from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Mogo from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of MOGO stock opened at $2.94 on Monday. Mogo has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.74. The firm has a market cap of $225.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mogo by 27.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 16,404 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mogo by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mogo by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Mogo by 280.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mogo by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

