FY2022 Earnings Forecast for L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for L’Oréal in a report released on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L’Oréal’s FY2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LRLCY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on L’Oréal from €435.00 ($478.02) to €395.00 ($434.07) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on L’Oréal from €435.00 ($478.02) to €450.00 ($494.51) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays raised L’Oréal from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.20.

L’Oréal stock opened at $78.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.36. L’Oréal has a 12-month low of $71.04 and a 12-month high of $97.48.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

