FY2022 Earnings Estimate for SSE plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SSE in a report released on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.09. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SSE’s FY2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of SSE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SSE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

OTCMKTS:SSEZY opened at $22.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.95. SSE has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $23.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.3226 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th.

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

