FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Darden Restaurants, Inc. Issued By Truist Financial (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report issued on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $7.38 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.60.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.67.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $130.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.17. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $116.04 and a one year high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,425,548,000 after buying an additional 2,493,801 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,478.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 803,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,650,000 after purchasing an additional 752,252 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,979,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 233.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 966,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,459,000 after purchasing an additional 676,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,891.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 522,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,092,000 after purchasing an additional 495,937 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.