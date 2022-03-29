Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Trading Up 7.6%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) shares were up 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.64 and last traded at $40.64. Approximately 37,440 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,164,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.76.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FUTU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Futu from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. CLSA lowered shares of Futu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.68.

The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.36.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.91). Futu had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 15.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Futu in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,549,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Futu by 159.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,533,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,550,000 after purchasing an additional 942,276 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Futu by 10.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,358,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,702,000 after purchasing an additional 595,719 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Futu by 135.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,951,000 after acquiring an additional 530,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter worth $22,161,000. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

