FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $64.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.23% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FUJIFILM’s performance has been benefiting from the strength in its healthcare business. The company is heavily investing in gene therapy and regenerative medicine business. Its aggressive spending plan is expected to help it achieve healthcare revenues of ¥200 billion by fiscal 2024.Continued momentum in Materials and Imaging Solutions segments also bodes well. The acquisition of HOYA Digital Solutions Corporation bodes well. The buyout will enable FUJIFILM Business Innovation to boost the marketing and implementation support of enterprise resource planning systems centered around Microsoft Dynamics 365. However, higher costs related to restructuring initiatives might strain its near-term bottom-line performance. High debt levels pose a major headwind as well. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

Shares of FUJIY traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $61.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,329. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.81. FUJIFILM has a fifty-two week low of $55.56 and a fifty-two week high of $91.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.16.

FUJIFILM ( OTCMKTS:FUJIY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FUJIFILM will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FUJIFILM Holdings, Inc engages in the development, production, sales and service of imaging, information, and document solutions. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Solutions, Information Solutions, and Document Solutions. The Imaging Solutions segment handles color films, digital cameras, optical devices, color paper, services and equipment for photofinishing, instant photo systems, etc.

