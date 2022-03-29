FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) Short Interest Up 122.2% in March

FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, a growth of 122.2% from the February 28th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 548,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:NHHHF opened at 0.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.14. FuelPositive has a 1-year low of 0.09 and a 1-year high of 0.33.
