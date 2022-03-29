fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 457,103 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 11,074,278 shares.The stock last traded at $7.48 and had previously closed at $7.08.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FUBO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut fuboTV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush cut their target price on fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, fuboTV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Get fuboTV alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 3.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average of $17.69.

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $231.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.27 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 59.84% and a negative return on equity of 52.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the third quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the third quarter worth $43,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 266.7% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.78% of the company’s stock.

About fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.