Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) is Beach Point Capital Management LP’s Largest Position

Beach Point Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,494,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650,506 shares during the period. Frontier Communications Parent comprises about 30.7% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Beach Point Capital Management LP’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $191,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FYBR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FYBR traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.23. 496,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,363. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.42.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 235.87% and a net margin of 77.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

