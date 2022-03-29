Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FREGet Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “N/A” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €43.87 ($48.21).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($38.46) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.30 ($46.48) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($39.56) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €30.00 ($32.97) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of FRE stock traded up €0.55 ($0.60) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €32.80 ($36.04). The stock had a trading volume of 1,300,893 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €36.68. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($66.11) and a one year high of €80.00 ($87.91).

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Get Rating)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

