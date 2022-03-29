Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0632 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.05.

OTCMKTS:FRHLF opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $12.50.

FRHLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

