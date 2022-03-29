Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Takes $208,000 Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PPG stock opened at $129.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.32 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.02.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

