Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 35 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lam Research by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,097,000 after acquiring an additional 274,306 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Lam Research by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,435,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $586,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LRCX opened at $557.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $558.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $606.70. The company has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $466.06 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.69%.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,237 shares of company stock worth $7,838,989 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.30.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

