Foundry Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,785 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Apria were worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Apria during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Apria by 219.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Apria during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apria during the 2nd quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apria by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 880,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,718,000 after acquiring an additional 345,797 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APR shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

In related news, EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $68,683.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Christopher G. Lee sold 1,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $46,090.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,104 shares of company stock worth $1,755,862.

Shares of NYSE APR opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.82. Apria, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Apria (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Apria had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 586.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apria, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

