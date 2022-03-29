Foundry Partners LLC Has $608,000 Stock Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,430 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,781,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,471,000 after buying an additional 104,305 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,055,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,835,000 after buying an additional 299,970 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,364,000 after buying an additional 253,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,435,000 after buying an additional 37,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Century Communities by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,213,000 after purchasing an additional 143,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCS shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Century Communities from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Century Communities from $102.00 to $74.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Shares of CCS opened at $55.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.90. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $86.07.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.49%.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

