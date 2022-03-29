Foundry Partners LLC Has $263,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $42,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 800.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.43.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $197.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.20 and its 200 day moving average is $206.73. The company has a market cap of $135.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.49%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

